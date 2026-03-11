Skip to Content
Poppies return to the El Paso Museum of Archaeology

Published 6:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Museum of Archaeology Director Sebastian Ribas-Normand invites the community to the Poppies Fest celebration starting Friday, March 13.

The event is a celebration of Castner Ranger National Monument and it is held in the only part of the area that is open to the public.

Local artisans, vendors, and performers participate in the fest.

Organizers say the main goal is to share the nature, culture, and creativity through the poppies that growth along the mountain are.

The poppies are a part of the local history and environment.

Festival is this weekend:

Friday, 3/13: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 3/14: 10: a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 3/15: 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.

Yvonne Suarez

