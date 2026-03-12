2 injured and gunman dead after shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says

Originally Published: 12 MAR 26 11:41 ET

Updated: 12 MAR 26 12:22 ET

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Two people are injured and a gunman is dead after a shooting inside an academic building at Old Dominion University in Virginia Thursday morning, according to the school.

The shooter was “neutralized” after the person opened fire shortly before 10:50 a.m. at the school’s Constant Hall on the Norfolk campus, the university said in online alerts.

An “all clear” has since been given. “There is no longer an active threat to the campus community,” the university said.

The two people injured were in critical condition and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Jennifer Lewis, a spokesperson for the hospital, said.

University police, Norfolk police and emergency personnel responded immediately to the incident, the university said. ATF special agents have also responded, the federal agency told CNN Thursday morning.

State support is “being mobilized” to assist the university and Norfolk Police, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said in a post on X. “I have spoken with university leadership. My administration remains in close contact with local emergency responders.”

The university has canceled classes and operations on its main campus for the rest of the day. “Please avoid the area in and around Constant Hall where emergency personnel continue to work,” the university’s alert reads.

The university said it would give an update around 12:15 p.m. ET.

Initially, the university had reported an “active threat” at Constant Hall on its website. “Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid area,” an emergency alert from the university read.

Located in Norfolk, Old Dominion University is a public institution with around 24,000 students, according to the school. Constant Hall is the school’s main building for the College of Business.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

