Bravo Cadillac hosts “Vendetta” ahead of Monster Jam

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Mike Christensen the driver of Vendetta is at Bravo Cadillac this afternoon to meet El Paso hundreds of monster truck fans.

Boys and girls, young and old lined up to take pictures with the towering red truck, Vendetta, that will be featured this weekend's at Monster Jam in the Sun Bowl.

Bravo Cadillac hosted the event for fans to meet the driver and get autographs and learn about the truck that is a distinctive 1949 Chevrolet 3100 series body with an upgraded chassis done in 2022. Bravo also gave tickets to this weekend's shows as part of their effort to give back to the community.

"It's definitely a good partnership to have, especially how big it is and how it brings the family together and that's what Bravo is. Bravo is family and that's what we wanna be we wanna be part of events like this," said General Manger of Bravo Cadillac, Ed Zermeno.

Christensen has been the driver since 2018 when Vendetta first appeared in Monster Jam in Houston under Team Throttle Monster.

Fans at today's event said they have been fans the big red truck and looked forward to seeing it in person and taking pictures.

Zermeno said about 700 fans showed up and they handed out about 150 tickets to anyone who showed a picture from last year's event.

Monster Jam reached out to Bravo Cadillac to sponsor the event. Zermeno says they strive to bring events or participate in events that reach out to the entire community.