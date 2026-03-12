Skip to Content
Free dental exams, cleanings for adults 60 and older

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Adults 60 and over can sign up for free dental cleanings and exams on March 18.

The Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic is scheduling appointments now for the event that will be held at 222 Rick Francis St.

Those 60 and older can call 915-215-6700 to register. You do need to schedule an appointment since the event is limited to 60 patients.

The event is a partnership between the WellMed Charitable Foundation and the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic. The event runs 9 a.m. to noon.

In order to qualify you need to be uninsured or unable to afford dental care and be 60 years old or over.

Students from the Hunt School of Dental Medicine will be providing the professional services under the supervision of licensed faculty dentists.

The services include cleanings, screenings, fluoride applications and dental imaging.

Since 2006 the WellMed Charitable Foundation has given over $100 million in community health across Texas and Florida. This effort supports the dental school here in El Paso as well as the community's elder population who need it the most.

The Texas Dental Oral Health Clinic opened in 2021 and has provided over 30,000 hours of low cost dental care to about 18,000 patients.

The number to call to schedule an appointment is: 915-215-6700.

