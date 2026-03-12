Skip to Content
Monster Jam drivers visit El Paso Children’s Hospital

KVIA
Published 4:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Patients and their families got a special visit Thursday from the 12,000 pound Bailey Circuita Monster Jam truck at El Paso Children's Hospital.

Drivers who will are part of this weekend's Monster Jam showed off the truck and met with fans.

El Paso Children's Hospital patients met drivers Bari Musawwir who drives Zombie, Tyler Menninga who drives crowd-favorite Grave Digger, and the driver of the Bailey Circuita Cory Rummell.

The meet and greet was a collaboration between The Greatest Show on Earth and Monster Jam.

Yvonne Suarez

