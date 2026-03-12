Skip to Content
Road rage leads to car theft and arrest, according to deputies

Published 11:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a report of a "man covered in blood" at the intersection of Greg Road and Desert Meadows Roads in far East El Paso.

Deputies determined the man was a victim of assault by multiple suspects after a road rage incident, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Through their investigation the road rage incident occurred on January 11 and lead to the man getting assaulted by the group who then took his vehicle and fled the area.

Cristian Garay, 20, was identified by the deputies as one of the men who beat up the victim.

Garay was arrested on Friday, March 6 and charged with aggravated robbery with a $45,000 bond.

The investigation continues and deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office or provide the information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Yvonne Suarez

