Dog is first animal plague case in New Mexico for 2026

SANTA FE COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) says a dog was diagnosed with plague in Santa Fe County.

This is the first animal plague case reported in New Mexico for 2026.

The dog has recovered after receiving veterinary care.

“Pets can be infected with plague if they eat an infected animal or are bitten by infected fleas,” said Dr. Erin Phipps, state public health veterinarian for NMDOH. “Humans can also get plague from flea bites or direct contact with infected animals, including rodents, wildlife and pets.”

The bacterial disease circulates in wildlife and is transmitted through flea bites.

Symptoms in animals include sudden fever, chills, weakness and swollen or painful lymph node in the groin, armpit or neck.

To prevent the plague NMDOH encourages the use of a veterinarian-approved flea control product on pets, keeping areas around the home that attract or harbor rodents clean, not leaving pet food or water where wildlife may get to it, ensuring sick pets get medical attention promptly, and avoiding sick or dead rodents and rabbits.

Death can be reduced if the pets are diagnosed early and provided antibiotic treatment.