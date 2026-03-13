Police officer assaulted by two teen girls, court documents state

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two teen girls are facing charges and a police officer is recovering from injuries after a theft investigation at Cielo Vista Mall.

According to court documents obtained by ABC-7, El Paso Police Officer L. Castro, a 7-year-veteran of the department, was working approved overtime at a recruiting booth at Cielo Vista Mall on March 12. That's when a Dillard's employee told her that two teen girls had stolen clothing the store. Officer Castro went into the parking lot and found the two teens that matched the employee's description - a 15-year-old and 17-year-old girl.

ABC-7 is not identifying the accused as they are minors.

In the complaint affidavit written by another responding EPPD Officer E. Chavez, Castro told the teens to stop, but the teens ignored her command and ran from the area towards the Macy's. Officer Castro then called for back up and pursued the teens as they ran into the store.

The documents state Officer Castro caught one of the teens briefly but the teen pulled away. As the officer tried to handcuff them, "she felt several hard blows to the back of her head and she was being pulled off."

The affidavit details that a struggle between Officer Castro and the teens ensued for several minutes until some bystanders and additional officers arrived to assist. Bystanders held on to the 15-year-old teen while Officer Chavez handcuffed the 17-year-old.

Officer Chavez's account notes that at that point, he noticed that Officer Castro was dazed and out of breath and told him she had been hit several times but did not know how many times. Officer Castro added that at one point she almost lost consciousness after the 15-year-old teen put her in a choke-hold.

Officer Chavez then told Castro that since she was feeling dizzy and nauseous, she should have a seat while emergency responders arrived. Officer Castro received head injuries, had bite marks to her right hands and ankle bruising, according to the affidavit.

The two teens were seen by Dillard's employees on security camera footage as they chose and hid merchandise in their bags and then walked out of the store without paying, according to the court records. In the video the teen took two women's tops and put them in a light pink bag. One of the teens was carrying a large black bag and was acting as the "lookout".

The affidavit states that after the teens were caught and arrested, police recovered Dillard's property in the light pink bag and the large black bag. The teens had taken four shirts totaling $121.59.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery and was taken into the El Paso County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.

The 15-year-old teen was also arrested and charged with theft of property over $100 but less than $750, evading arrest, interference with public duties, and assault of a public servant.