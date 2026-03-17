“Sharknado” creators wrap up two new film productions in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The creators of the horror/sci-fi film "Sharknado" have completed two new film productions in Las Cruces: “Shark Shiver” and “Shark Frenzy."

The Asylum, an independent film company known for its shark-themed franchise, recently wrapped filming on "Shark Shiver" and "Shark Frenzy" in southern New Mexico.

The productions were supported by Film Las Cruces and featured local crew members, cast and locations across the region, including Mesilla Valley and Elephant Butte Lake.

"Shark Shiver" follows a family caught in a life-threatening disaster when a tropical storm intensifies over a small town, flooding the area and driving great white sharks inland.

As infrastructure collapses and floodwaters rise, the family and others must fight to survive in a dangerous and unpredictable environment.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome The Asylum’s latest film productions 'Shark Shiver' and 'Shark Frenzy' to Las Cruces," Film Las Cruces President and Senator Jeff Steinborn said. "We loved having the amazing cast and crew in Las Cruces and are proud to have showcased our talented film production community and diverse locations that supported these fun movies.”

According to Film Las Cruces, the productions provided an economic boost to the local film community, employing more than 20 New Mexicans, including 15 crew members and five local cast members. Filming took place throughout the Mesilla Valley, with additional scenes for "Shark Frenzy" shot over several days at Elephant Butte Lake.

"Shark Shiver" was directed by Marcel Walz and stars Adam Huss and Gina Vitori. "Shark Frenzy" was directed by Ryan Ebert and features actor David Chokachi, known for his role on the television series Baywatch.

Local officials say projects like these continue to highlight Las Cruces as a destination for film production, offering diverse landscapes and a skilled workforce for visiting productions.