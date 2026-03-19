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Mother arrested, 4 family members detained after death of one-year-old toddler in Juárez

Vianey Esmeralda H.G., 23-year-old
SSPE CHIHUAHUA
Vianey Esmeralda H.G., 23-year-old
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Published 5:07 PM

Cd. JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) - Chihuahua State authorities took five family members into custody after a one-year-old boy was found dead on the outskirts of Juárez earlier this week.

Chihuahua State Police and other local and state agencies arrested the 23-year-old mother, Vianey Esmeralda, of Eitán Daniel, who was found dead inside a plastic bag two weeks ago.

The Chihuahua State Police Chief and the state's district attorney in Juárez said Eitán's mom left her house with his body already inside a plastic bag.

They say she took four buses and one Uber before she dumped the bag with his body on an abandoned land south of the city.

Today, Chihuahua officials confirmed they detained the father, grandmother, great-grandmother and an uncle in connection with the toddler's death.

The district attorney in Juárez said their investigations continue and plan to bring the mom before a judge in the next couple of days and charge her with aggravated murder.

The district attorney said that investigators want to know what led the family to unleash that level of extreme violence against a child.

He also said it was unfortunate to learn what happened to Eitán once his body was found.

Authorities also say the body had signs of physical and sexual abuse.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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