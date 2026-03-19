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Close to 140 kilos of drugs seized at Paso Del Norte Port of Entry

USBP
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Published 4:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine in a pick up truck as the driver tried to enter into the U.S. at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry.

It happened on Feb. 28, a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Mexican license plated was set to cross the bridge, officers were able to detect "anomalies" in the truck using a nonintrusive inspection scan, according to a release from USCBP.

A K-9 detected 122 bundles of drugs, 107 bundles of cocaine with a weight of 122.8 kilograms; 13 bundles of fentanyl or 14/86 kilograms; and two bundles of meth which weighed almost two kilos.

“This a significant seizure of narcotics by our CBP officers at the port of entry. They have prevented a major narcotics load from entering the United States and causing harm to American citizens,” said Ray Provencio, port director, Port of El Paso.

CBP Officers discover 139.5 kilos of narcotics in one smuggling load at Paso Del Norte POE

The driver, a Mexican national, was arrested and is now facing federal drug trafficking charges.

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Yvonne Suarez

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