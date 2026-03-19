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NMSU Police continue investigating weekend crash that injured 3

NMSU PD
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Published 3:45 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The investigation into a single-vehicle crash that left three people injured over the weekend continues.

New Mexico State University Police Department said that on March 14 about 2 a.m. the vehicle was southbound on Triviz Dr. and did not stop at the intersection with Cholla Rd.

The vehicle drove through the fence at a solar farm nearby and crashed into the panels.

Two people were impaled by "the same object" according to police investigation reports. They were both airlifted to UMC El Paso for treatment.

NMSU Police Chief Justin Dunivan said today that officers were able to obtain the vehicle's operational data and confirmed the identity of the driver after executing several search warrants.

A draft arrest warrant for various charges, including great bodily harm by vehicle and reckless driving is pending.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call NMSU police at 575-646-3311.

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Yvonne Suarez

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