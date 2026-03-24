670,000 gallons of wastewater spill, contained to John T. Hickerson Treatment Facility

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Water reports they have contained approximately 670,000 of wastewater at the John T. Hickerson Wastewater Treatment Plan.

The spill was reported at 12:10 a.m. today after four contractor pumps failed, according to El Paso Water.

The amount of wastewater is about the same amount that an Olympic-size pool holds.

El Paso Water said the majority of the wastewater was contained, but a minimal amount "reached the mostly dry riverbed of the Rio Grande nearby."

Since Elephant Butte Reservoir has not released water yet, the utility's river water treatment plants are not in operation at this time. Therefore, "there is no risk to the region's surface water supply," according to the EP Water release.

Containment measures were conducted between EP Water and plant personnel to limit the spill. Berms were constructed to limit the flow beyond the perimeter of the plant. At this time EP Water said the spill is fully contained.

The contractor took immediate responsibility and is conducting repairs, clean up and working to mitigate any possible impact to the environment.

The area affected is not accessible to the general public and there is "no immediate risk to public health or safety".

EP Water: John T. Hickerson Treatment Facility

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality states that in events such as these, customers who purchase water from another public water supply need to contact their supplier/distributor to ensure safety measures.

Anyone using private drinking water supply wells that are within a half-mile of the spill should boil the water for at least one minute before using.

Those with private water wells should test their well water and disinfect if necessary.

Anyone coming in contact with wastewater is advised to bathe and wash clothes thoroughly.

Any customers with question can call the Water Quality Compliance Officer at 915-238-5050.