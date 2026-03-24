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EPCC, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger provide mobile food pantries

KVIA
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Published 3:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A joint effort by the El Paso Community College and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger provides Mobile Food Pantries for community members undergoing food insecurity.

Area EPCC campuses will host the Mobile Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Rio Grande campus, Parking Lot C (Walk up, no Drive Thru):

March 25, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

April 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Valle Verde campus, Parking Lot L:

April 8, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Mission del Paso campus, Horseshoe (Walk up, no Drive Thru):

April 1, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Transmountain campus, Parking Lot B:

April 15, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For additional information you may contact: 915-831-2077

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Yvonne Suarez

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