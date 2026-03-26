Skip to Content
Top Stories

$4 Million earmarked for Fort Bliss to increase water production capacity

EL PASO WATER
By
Published 3:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott today announced grant funding for military community infrastructure projects in the state.

The $26 million grant funding provided through the Texas Military Preparedness Commission's Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant will bring $4 million to El Paso to help increase water production capacity at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant.

The governor said the funds are for both infrastructure projects and other initiatives in support of military installations like Fort Bliss. It will also protect jobs that may be affected by future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) processes.

"Texas is home to over 1.7 million veterans and active duty, reserve personnel, and their families," said Governor Abbott. "These funds will help ensure Texas military facilities, including our 15 major military installations, are up-to-date with the latest technology to enhance the safety and well-being of Texans and Americans by increasing water access and equipment resiliency. I thank the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for their continued service in supporting our servicemembers so that we can best prepare our state to defend its critical infrastructure."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.