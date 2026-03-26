Skip to Content
Top Stories

From crew member to now operator, new McDonald’s opens in Northeast El Paso

B&M Story LLC
By
New
Published 6:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - It is a story of goals and growth for one local business owner who went from being a crew member at a local McDonald's restaurant to now opening up his fifth location.

Bill Story started this journey in 1984, he started as a member of the crew for the McDonald's on Dyer Street near Northgate. He rose through the ranks and reached his goal of becoming an owner/operator.

After more than four decades, he proudly opened the doors to his fifth franchise location, in the same area of El Paso that first gave him a first step on the roadway to restaurant industry success.

"We’re excited to be part of this beautiful community,” added William Story. “Northeast El Paso has always been special to me and we’re proud to continue growing here. We are pleased to invite the community to join us to celebrate this new restaurant."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.