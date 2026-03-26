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Hundreds of students participate in 40th Anniversary of James P. Butler SISD Spring Games

KVIA
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New
Published 3:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - More than a thousand students with special needs participated in various events in track and field, including relay races and walks and runs.

The Socorro Independent School District hosted their 40th Anniversary Spring Games in honor of James P. Butler.

The students were able to show their skills in 10 and 25 meter walks, assisted walk, 25, 50, 100, and 20 meter runs.

Students, staff and family members cheered on their participants and volunteers helped student-athletes with their races.

There events starts with a mini parade where the student athletes are featured and are welcomed by spectators.

Athletes competing in this event are then eligible to compete in area Special Olympics Spring Games and other year-round sports on both city and state levels.

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Yvonne Suarez

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