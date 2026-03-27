Skip to Content
Top Stories

Diocese of Juárez remembers 40 migrants killed when a fire broke out at a migrant detention center 3 years ago

KVIA
By
New
Published 8:33 PM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) - Today marks three years since a fire broke out at the Mexico National Migration Institute's (INAMI) detention center in Juárez, next to the Stanton-Lerdo Port of Entry.

The fire left 40 detainees dead and raised questions over the condition in which this detention facility was operating.

Today, the Diocese of Juárez honored their memory with a mass at the Juárez Cathedral at noon on Friday.

Groups gathered outside the federal government detention center Friday evening to remember the detainees and offer support to their families.

Ciudad Juárez Bishop, José Guadalupe Torres Campos and the Juárez Diocese issued a statement that said, "We want to be a church that accompanies, that listens, and that acts, promoting fair and humanitarian conditions, especially for those who need it the most".

The Diocese further urged the community to be profoundly human in these circumstances, avoiding indifference towards those who seek help in our community.

"That we learn to see with compassion, to act with responsibility and to live with an open heart," the statement added.

COMUNICADO - Yo he venido para que tengan vida.Download
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.