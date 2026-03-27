Man faces federal charges for attempting to sell cocaine, machinegun conversion devices to undercover agents

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) - An undercover investigation conducted by various federal agencies including the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of the Army's CID lead to the arrest of Victor Andrew Pardo, Jr.

The first investigation was on Aug. 19, 2025, where feeral agents made a "controlled purchase of a machinegun conversion device from Victor Andrew Pardo Jr. in Las Cruces, New Mexico for $300," according to court documents.

The device was analyzed and found to meet the "legal definition of a machinegun" and Pardo did not have any registered firearms under the National Firearms Act.

Then on Jan. 27, 2026, investigators conducted a second controlled purchase with Pardo in in El Paso, Texas. A surveillance team followed Pardo from his resident in Las Cruces to the El Paso location and he sold the undercover agents 249.6 grams of cocaine for $5,000 according to investigation records.

On Feb. 19, 2026 a second purchase was conducted for about 251.6 grams of cocaine at his Las Cruces home. On this occasion Pardo "weighed the substance in front of the informant" and then exchanged payment for $5,000.

The results of the investigation lead to Pardo being charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to the authorities, Pardo will remain in custody until the trial.

Pardo is facing up to 20 years in prison for these charges.