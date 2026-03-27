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Police say woman arrested after taking car, injuring two officers

EPPD
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Published 2:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two 3-year veterans of the El Paso Police Department received injuries after a pursuit of a woman accused of taken a parked vehicle.

It happened on March 25 just before 7 p.m. at a convenience store located at 3001 N. Yarbrough.

Police were called out to the store after a man reported that his SUV had been taken after he parked and went into the store.

Police officers found the SUV near Matamoros and Giles and tried to stop the driver, later identified as Vanessa Loreli Ronnebaum.

Ronnebaum refused to stop, according to police reports, and fled driving in both east and westbound lanes of traffic. Police say Ronnebaum "rammed the stolen vehicle into the driver's door of a police unit, causing both vehicles to be disabled".

She was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Ronnebaum is charged with DWI, evading arrest w/vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, and theft of property (vehicle). The bonds total $115,000, according to jail records.

The two officers were taken to an area hospital for treatment and released the same day.

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Yvonne Suarez

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