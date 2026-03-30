ABC-7 takes a tour inside CERESO 3 prison in Juárez; state of Chihuahua ‘modernizes’ cell blocks

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The 'Centro de Reinserción Social No. 3,' or CERESO 3 prison in Juárez is a Chihuahua state-run penitentiary located south of the city.

ABC-7 toured the facilities where the Chihuahua State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) renovated some cell blocks related to the most populated areas and those with the highest number of incidents involving criminal groups.

The "Pentagon," or Area Zero of the prison, has been adapted to house high-risk inmates under new and modern security and control standards at CERESO 3.

According to Chihuahua State Police Chief Gilberto Loya Chávez, the module was completely renovated, incorporating cells with closed gates and no visibility from the outside, electronic security doors controlled by airlocks, a 24/7 permanent monitoring system, climate control, as well as the reconstruction of cells and sanitary areas.

During a news conference, it was announced that the new infrastructure is divided into two levels: Level Alpha, which has 13 cells and 114 spaces, in addition to an isolation area for six people; and Level Beta, with 12 cells and 108 spaces, allowing for a "more efficient distribution" of the prison's population.

With the new renovation of "the pentagon," the area's capacity increased from 110 to 222 spaces, which SSPE Chihuahua says will help reduce risks and strengthen control and governing conditions within the prison.

The new project took around three months to be completed. SSPE Chihuahua started it in December 2025 and an investment of nearly 2.1 million Mexican Pesos, or about $116,000.

"These actions are part of the Chihuahua State Public Security Secretariat's commitment to strengthening the prison system by providing safer and more dignified spaces that allow for maintaining governance, a strategy promoted by Gilberto Loya Chávez, based on the premise that security leads to results," SSPE said.