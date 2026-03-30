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El Paso County renames Cesar Chavez Day to “Farmworkers Appreciation Day”

Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/21/2025
Marion S. Trikosko / Library of Congress
Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/21/2025
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Published 10:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners Court has officially renamed March 31 as Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Appreciation Day following allegations that Chavez abused "young women or minors," according to United Farm Workers.

The court approved the change Monday as part of an update to the county’s Holiday Leave Policy. County-designated holidays are observed as non-business days for El Paso County employees.

County officials said the amendment was made out of respect for those affected and reflects a broader commitment to aligning county policies with values of respect, integrity and inclusivity.

They added that Farmworkers Appreciation Day is intended to highlight the essential role farmworkers play in sustaining the region’s agricultural economy, supporting food systems and strengthening communities across El Paso County and beyond.

County officials emphasized that the observance will also serve as a moment to recognize the wider contributions of labor leaders and community advocates who have worked to advance workers’ rights, equity and social justice.

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