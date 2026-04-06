Get free assistance on last-minute tax refund filing

The deadline to submit your income tax returns is approaching, and there are many changes this year that you need to know about before filing them.

Because of the One Big Beautiful Bill, the biggest change is that the IRS is now requiring taxpayers to have a direct deposit account in order to receive the tax refund, so it is faster.

Also, taxpayers can receive a portion of a refund for any car you purchased that was made in the U.S.

You can even be receiving up to 10% more this year on your tax returns.

If no action is taken by the April 15 deadline, or no direct deposit information is added, you can receive a CP53E notice, which means your refund is on hold.

GECU uses the VITA Program to help get your taxes done for free, for anyone who makes less than $85,000 a year.

Here's what you need to bring:

An original social security card

A valid ID

Your W-2 or 1099 form

If you have health insurance, bring your 1095-A form

Bring your last pay stub to check your overtime pay

If you're married, your spouse must be present

If you have dependents, you must bring their social security cards

It can feel overwhelming, but GECU has some reassurance for you if you're looking for assistance.

"The benefit of our program is that we were trained by the IRS, so we've been doing this for over 10 years in the community," says Linda Nuñez, GECU assistant VP of community development. "So our volunteers are experts, and the awesome thing about our program is that someone always, once they prepare it, we do have a certified quality reviewer that will review the return to ensure that it is accurate."

They recommend you go sooner than later, because they do get busier.

Click here for a full list of the sites in El Paso and Las Cruces where you can get your taxes done for free.