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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances begin Friday afternoon

KVIA
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Published 5:45 AM

EL PAS, Texas (KVIA) -- We end our workweek with better rain chances. Friday afternoon rain chances will climb while temps remain above average.

We woke to temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Comfortable morning time. Temps will climb by lunch El Paso expect to reach a high of 86, Las Cruces 84.

Rain chances today will be the largest weather impact with chances climbing to 40-50%. Isolated showers are anticipated to arrive by midafternoon sticking around through dinner. Winds are expected to remain on the mild side however they could pick up in strength accompanying storms.

Rain chances drop to 20% Saturday.

Expect weekend winds.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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