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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Windy Monday

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Updated
today at 7:18 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting off out work week we will experience some winds and blowing dust and sand with light risk for scattered showers.

Temperatures to start this morning were in the 50s to 60s. By afternoon we will see temperatures climb to above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 84, Las Cruces 79.

Winds are expected to gust between 40-45 MPH by afternoon. We couls also see soe blowing dust and sand.

Rain chances are still present in today's forecast. We will see about. a10% chance for some scattered rain showers.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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