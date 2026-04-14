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Diocese of El Paso stands with Pope Leo XIV in reaction to President Trump’s Truth Social post

KVIA
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New
Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an official statement, the Catholic Diocese of El Paso has said it stands in solidarity with Pope Leo XIV regarding the reaction to President Trump's Truth Social post.

The post featured an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting President Trump as a Jesus-like figure in red and white robes healing someone. The background includes the American flag, U.S. military troops, a bald eagle and a fighter jet.

In a statement made Tuesday, the Diocese said the pontiff reminded it to stay out of political conflicts and focus on spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ and upholding the dignity of every human person.

The statement claimed the church's role is to not seek conflict, but instead to accompany, heal and proclaim truth and love with mutual respect.

"The Diocese encourages all Catholic faithful to remain steadfast in prayer, united in charity, and attentive to the voice of the Holy Father, who continues to guide us with wisdom and pastoral care." the Diocese said.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 10.

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