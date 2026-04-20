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El Paso Fire responds to Central El Paso fire

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Updated
today at 8:07 AM
Published 7:02 AM

(UPDATE 7:42 A.M.) -- According to the El Paso Fire Department Battalion Chief Jesus Salmeron, crews were dispatched at 6:21 A.M., 17 units were on scene responding to a Condition 3 fire.

Battalion Chief Salmeron told ABC-7 there was no one inside the building when the fire happened.

According to EPFD, it's a multi-family residence that seemed to be vacant.

There was heavy fire in the attic with heavy smoke filling the 2nd and 3rd floor, the fire did not spread, Battalion Chief Salmeron told ABC-7.

Battalion Chief Salmeron said EPFD was able to contain the fire and took 35 minutes to control it.

Battalion Chief Salmeron told ABC-7 the house only had electricity units, no gas. El Paso Electric responded at around 6 A.M.

Investigators are currently en route, according to Battalion Chief Salmeron.

Once more information is provided, we will update you on air and online.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed to ABC-7 that crews are responding to a structure fire in Central El Paso on the 1000 block of E. Yandell.

ABC-7 does have a live crew on the scene and we will provide updates as we learn more.

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