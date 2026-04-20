National Work Zone Awareness Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - TxDOT, NM DOT are raising awareness of work zone safety this week.

The district had a press earlier this morning at 10:30 A.M. in partnership with NMDOT and law enforcement.

They are asking drivers to slow down along work zones, and to remain alert at all times for signs and staff.

It was at the Borderland Expressway Project site near MLK and Stan Roberts and took place on an active construction site. Those who attended today's event were restricted to marked areas only for safety

Texas work zones crashes result in over 200 deaths and injuries, according to TxDOT.

It adds that the 2025 deaths included seven roadside workers, underscoring the risks to people working on or near the roadway.

The initiative is tied to TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign and the broader “Drive like a Texan” safety effort.

Organizers said the goal is to reinforce that roadway work hazards can be “just inches” from speeding traffic.

TxDOT is encouraging drivers to pay close attention to changing conditions in construction areas.