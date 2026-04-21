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El Paso’s Star on the Mountain will turn orange to celebrate Karol G’s upcoming concert

KVIA
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Published 2:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Keep an eye out as the star on the Franklin Mountains Tuesday changes color in celebration of another musical artist coming to the Sun City. The El Paso Chamber and Live Nation will turn the star orange for Karol G's "Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour."

Courtesy: El Paso Chamber

The chamber announced the color change Tuesday as the borderland learned about the singer's concert set for Sept. 6 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

On Friday, the chamber and Live Nation partnered to turn the star gold and white for singers Usher and Chris Brown, who will perform at the Sun Bowl Oct. 3.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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