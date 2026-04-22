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Bravo Cadillac receives national top honor

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Published 6:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Cadillac Master Dealer Award is the brand's highest honor and recognizes dealership teams that excel in the areas of customer service and satisfaction, sales and overall operations.

Bravo Cadillac is one of only 42 dealerships in the country to earn this prestigious recognition.

"The award is given based on customer service as well as sales, so we've been very fortunate now to have year by year increases over the last 4 years and we don't achieve that without happy customers," said Raymond Palacios, CEO and President of Bravo Cadillac.

The luxury brand dealership has been open since 2000 with the mission of meeting high standards and putting the customer first.

“This achievement is incredibly meaningful for our entire team,” said Raymond Palacios, CEO and 
President of Bravo Cadillac. “Since day one, our mission has been to serve our customers and community 
with integrity, excellence, and dedication. This award reflects the hard work of our team and, most 
importantly, the continued support of our customers and community. We are truly grateful.”

Palacios added his team will continue to work to raise the bar on their customer service and experience and reinforced their commitment to the community.

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Yvonne Suarez

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