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Suspect identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California

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Published 9:45 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN)- The armed suspect who was taken into custody at the White House Correspondents Dinner has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.



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