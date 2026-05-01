‘Aliens’ 1986 movie cast reunite at El Paso Comic Con 2026

This weekend, the El Paso Comic Con will be taking place in Downtown El Paso, and ABC-7 spoke with the cast of 1986 movie 'Aliens', which will be reuniting to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

People who attend El Paso Comic Con will get behind-the-scenes stories of the making of the film, along with having a signing areas for fans to meet the cast.

ABC-7's Nicole Ardila had the chance to speak with the cast members of the movie, Carl Toop who played "Alien Warrior" and Daniel Kash as "Private Spunkmeyer," who are so excited to meet El Paso fans.

Here's part of that interview:

Carl: "It's just going to be great to meet everyone, and also we like them sharing their experiences with us. And we really feed off of the fans that come in... You know, they give so much. So you think you're going to be tired at the end of the day, but actually you're rejuvenated."

Nicole: "You guys are reuniting with your cast members from 40 years ago. How does it feel when you got that invitation to meet them again, here in El Paso?"

Daniel: "We are a family. We actually know each other quite well, way more than in the film. We're actually a group of people who, actually, they're my second family... It's really nice for people that come to these things, to see that we get along so well."

El Paso Comic Con will be at the El Paso Convention Center May 1-3.