Warmer, breezy Sunday in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today the Borderland is in for a warmer Sunday, ahead of a breezy and unsettled start to the workweek.

We can expect that partial cloud coverage to continue today alongside a slight chance for some isolated scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. This as warmer and drier conditions are expected to return just in time for next weekend.

A developing weather pattern will bring gusty southwest winds across the region Monday and Tuesday, with the strongest winds expected Tuesday afternoon. Sustained winds on Tuesday could reach 15 to 25 mph, with gusts potentially hitting 40 mph in some areas.

Along with the wind, some scattered rain showers could be expected for this Tuesday, primarily across mountains west of the Rio Grande Valley. The unsettled weather arrives as an upper-level low pushes moisture into the region from the California coast.

However, by Tuesday night, the system is expected to lift out, bringing an end to the showers.

The remainder of our week should see a return to warmer and drier weather as temps settle to near normal for early May.

Overall, we are in the midst of a classic spring transition as we experience a few days of wind and rain before giving way to a pleasant late-week finish.

Highs for today will be 81 F El Paso, 78 F Las Cruces.