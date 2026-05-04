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BTS visits Kaedama ramen restaurant, boosts local economy

BTS on the Billboard Music Awards
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BTS on the Billboard Music Awards
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Published 12:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The BTS concerts in El Paso proved boosted the city's economy, which trickled down to locally-owned establishments like Kaedama Ramen near UTEP. The Korean pop group dined there Thursday before its sold-out shows.

According to the manager Kaitlyn Payne, one of the group's affiliates reserved the dining room -- something the restaurant doesn't usually do, but made an exception.

Payne called it "the busiest day in Kaedama history." Even compared to Coldplay's visit in 2025 and graduation season, she said it doesn't compare.

The group ordered gyozas, pork buns and a customer favorite: the Thicc Boy ramen. According to Payne, the group said staff made an effort to "treat them like human beings."

Five of the seven members enjoyed a meal at Kaedama. The group cleared every plate then ordered even more food to go for their crew. Payne said the group complemented the restaurant's food.

The concerts contributed an estimated $75 million to the city, according to Destination El Paso.

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