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Culinary students cook for El Paso firefighters

KVIA
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Published 6:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Culinary Institute at Southwest University prepared a special lunch for El Paso firefighters Monday for Firefighter Appreciation Day.

Southwest University Vice President Jeremy Burciaga said culinary students prepared the meals to show off what they learned in the culinary program.

The El Paso Fire Department's chief Jonathan Killings said crews across the city took turns enjoying a free meal at Southwest University.

"It's just an amazing gesture from from the university to our fire department," Killings said. "For Southwest University to show appreciation to our firefighters that, that means the world."

Killings emphasized the hard work firemen do to work every day, including holidays.

Local firemen enjoyed pre-prepared meals. Southwest university also roasted pigs at the campus.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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