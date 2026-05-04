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Deputies seize ‘ghost gun’ after stopping wrong-way driver

EPCSO
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Published 2:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested three people, including a teenager, Sunday after stopping a wrong-way driver. EPCSO said the stop led to a narcotics and weapons seizure.

Deputies issued a traffic stop near N Zaragoza Road and Pellicano Drive after seeing a silver vehicle driving in the wrong direction, EPCSO said. While investigating, deputies found a firearm, marijuana, two bags of suspected illegal narcotics, a "ghost gun" and U.S. military-issued equipment.

EPCSO said the "ghost gun" was a pistol-style rifle without a visible serial number or identifying markings.

Deputies arrested charged three people in the vehicle. They were booked into the downtown jail with the following charges and bonds:

  • 31-year-old Harrison Lee Chambers II, possession of marijuana ($100) and unlawful carrying of a weapon ($5,000).
  • 17-year-old Jurell Stylz Carruthers, possession of marijuana ($100) and unlawful carrying of a weapon ($5,000).
  • 19-year-old Kason Oshae Cofield, possession of marijuana ($50) and unlawful carrying of a weapon ($2,500).

Harrison Lee Chambers II
Jurell Stylz Carruthers
Kason Oshae Cofield
Courtesy: EPCSO

EPCSO said the three could see more charges as they wait for analysis of the other suspended narcotics.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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