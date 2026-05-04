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Fabens High School’s Mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes wins state contest

Fabens ISD
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Published 3:45 PM

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- Fabens High School mariachi group Los Gatos Salvajes won first place at the Texas Association of Mariachi Educators contest Friday. The group has represented the Fabens Independent School District on multiple stages across Texas.

Student musicians in Los Gatos Salvajes shared the deeper meaning to the their success.

"It's truly unforgettable hearing 'Fabens High School' called at a state competition and knowing we're representing our community everywhere we go," said senior violinist Azul Retamoza. "Being in mariachi has truly reignited my love for music."

Meanwhile, freshman trumpet player Ismael Estrada said winning first place made the group excited for what's ahead.

"We were able to show that West Texas is just as good," Estrada said about his first state TAME competition.

Director Natalie Carrasco said the group's success stretches beyond trophies. She said it emphasizes the
"transformational environment" mariachi made for the Fabens community.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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