IDEA Edgemere principal charged with DWI

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The principal at IDEA Edgemere Academy in East El Paso was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated, according to jail records. Arrest documents said she crashed into a road divider in Far East El Paso.

On April 18, an El Paso County deputy saw Nubia Lizette Salinas failing to stay in a lane while traveling on North Zaragoza Road. The deputy saw it crash into the center divider twice and almost crash with another vehicle, documents said.

The deputy followed Salinas and watched her ignore a red light, prompting a traffic stop. The deputy said Salinas had "glossy" blood-shot eyes, slurred speech and smelled like alcohol, documents said.

According to documents, Salinas told the deputy she drank beer at La No 4 Taqueria y Cantina. At first, she agreed to do a field sobriety test but then refused.

The deputy sent Salinas to the East Montana Patrol Station where she refused to give a breath or blood specimen, documents said. A search warrant will be issued to obtain a blood specimen.

According to jail records, Salinas posted a $1,000 surety bond and has been released the same day of her arrest.

ABC-7 reached out to IDEA Public Schools for comment on Salinas' arrest. It provided the following statement:

"IDEA Edgemere is aware of an arrest made off-campus involving a staff member. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further. All questions should be directed to the local law enforcement."