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Learn about Sun Metro bus route changes

Sun Metro bus.
KVIA
Sun Metro bus.
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Published 2:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sun Metro is hosting meetings across town to learn about bus route changes taking place June 14th.

Sun Metro said the changes come after a study of the transit system to increase route frequencies and reduce travel time. Changes include existing routes, new ones and ending routes with low or no use.

You can learn about the upcoming changes at the following meetings:

Monday, May 4:
Cielo Vista (1165 Sunmount Dr.) 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5:
Five Points (2830 Montana Ave.)
Glory Road (100 E. Glory Rd.) 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Downtown (601 S Santa Fe St.) 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6:
Westside (7535 Remcon Cir.) 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Mission Valley (9065 Alameda Ave.) 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Northgate (9348 Dyer St.) 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 7:
Northgate (9348 Dyer St.) 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Cielo Vista (1165 Sunmount Dr.) 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 8:
Cielo Vista (1165 Sunmount Dr.) 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Northgate (9348 Dyer St.) 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Downtown (601 S Santa Fe St.) 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, May 18:
Northgate (9348 Dyer St.) 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Cielo Vista (1165 Sunmount Dr.) 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Downtown (601 S Santa Fe St.) 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19:
Cielo Vista (1165 Sunmount St.) 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Five Points (2830 Montana Ave.) 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Glory Road (100 E. Glory Rd.) 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Westside (7535 Remcon) 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20:
Downtown (601 S Santa Fe ) 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Northgate (9348 Dyer.) 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Mission Valley (9065 Alameda) 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 21:
Five Points (2830 Montana) 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Westside (7535 Remcon Cir.) 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Upper Eastside (12781 Edgemere Blvd.) 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 22:
Mission Valley (9065 Alameda Ave.) 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Downtown (601 Santa Fe St.) 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Cielo Vista (1165 Sunmount Dr.) 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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