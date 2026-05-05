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$5.4 million fire station debuts in Far East El Paso thanks to safety bond

KVIA
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Published 4:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire Station 38, located next to Pebble Hills High School, debuted with its grand opening Tuesday. The 2019 Public Safety Bond helped fund the newly-constructed station, according to the City of El Paso.

City officials, including Mayor Renard Johnson, joined firefighters for the grand opening. The station is expected to increase emergency response in Far East El Paso.

"As the city of El Paso continues to grow, especially out here in the East Side, this is our response to that," El Paso Fire Department Fire Chief Jonathan Killings told ABC-7.

According to the city, the new station includes three emergency vehicle bays, dormitories, food preparation, a fitness area and other state-of-the art features.

The project had an estimated budget of $5.4 million, according to the city. The Public Safety Bond allocated an additional $1.2 million for emergency vehicles.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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