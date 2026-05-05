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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Winds and patchy blowing dust expected today

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today at 7:09 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today we will develop some low end windy conditions with the potential to encounter patchy blowing dust and sand.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for Culberson County:

Today we started off with temps in the 50s to 60s. Temps will climb we will be warm however temps will stay below our daily average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 80, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 78.

Today we will encounter breezy conditions through our mid morning. By afternoon we could see some winds gusting at 35-40 MPH. By mid afternoon early evening some areas could encounter patchy blowing dust and sand.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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