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Deputies charge woman for multiple DWIs

EPCSO
By
Published 2:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso deputies arrested a 35-year-old woman for driving while intoxicated more than three times, the sheriff's office said Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies stopped Erica Vianney Becerra's truck in Far East El Paso near the intersection of N Zaragoza Road and John Hayes Street. She allegedly drove at a high rate of speed.

After stopping her, deputies noticed Becerra slurred her speech and had glossy eyes. They also noticed a strong alcoholic beverage smell, EPCSO said. She admitted to consuming alcohol before driving.

Deputies took Becerra into custody for DWI. Records revealed she had three previous DWI convictions, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies charged her with DWI "third or more," which is a felony offense.

She was booked into the county detention facility under a $75,000 bond, EPCSO said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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