Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso Zoo offers Mother’s Day discount

KVIA/File
By
Published 2:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Moms can get a special discount at the El Paso Zoo for Mother's Day, according to the City of El Paso. On Mother's Day, all mother figures get 20% off adult admission into the zoo.

Beyond the discount, the zoo is using the holiday to raise awareness about threats orangutans face in the wild. The orangutan habitat will have a special enrichment session at 12:30 p.m.

Educational booths near the habitat will have hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the city said.

The city said the zoo partnered with the Missing Orangutan Mothers (M.O.M.) campaign to raise awareness about threats orangutans face in the wild. The city added, orangutan mothers are known for their deep bonds with their young.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.