Iran live update: Trump says ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz paused

By David Brennan, Meredith Deliso, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: May 5, 2026, 5:27 PM MDT

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "Project Freedom" -- the U.S. operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz -- will be paused "for a short period of time" to see if an agreement can be reached with Iran.

"Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump said in a post on social media.

The pause comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in the White House briefing room just hours earlier that Project Freedom, which began Monday, was the next phase of the war.

Trump first announced Project Freedom on Sunday in a post, promising the Navy would "guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways."

The administration has said that two vessels have been helped through the strait by Project Freedom.