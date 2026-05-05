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Know before you go: Cinco de Mayo at the MACC

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Published 4:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Mexican American Cultural Center organized a Cinco de Mayo celebration set for May 9 from 2-6 p.m., the City of El Paso said Tuesday.

The free event is an opportunity to learn about the Battle of Puebla through performances, activities and food, the MACC's director said.

Activities

  • Talavera ceramic design workshop: free, all ages, 2-5 p.m.
  • Bandana craft workshop: free, all ages, 2-5 p.m.
  • Kids folkórico dance workshop: free, ages 6-12, 2-3 p.m.

Performances

  • Dance about the Battle of Puebla: free with ticket reservation, 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
  • Music by Las Hermanas Dianas: free, all ages, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Food Experiences

  • Chef demo: $10 ticket required, 18 years or older, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Rooftop dinner experience: $50 for general admission, $75 for VIP, 18 years or older, 6-8p.m.

For activities requiring a ticket, you can reserve them through the MACC's website.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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