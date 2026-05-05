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Las Cruces to temporarily remove iconic water tank mural

Las Cruces City Hall
KVIA, File
Las Cruces City Hall
By
Published 11:49 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces said it will remove an iconic mural from a water tank for rehabilitation work.

Anthony Pennock painted the mural, titled "Jornada Del Muerto" in 1973. His work is seen across Southern New Mexico.

According to the city, Pennock will re-paint the mural exactly as it was when improvements complete -- a process he said has been done three times since the original unveiling.

The work on the water tank is expected to cost $3.1 million and will take about 90 days, according to the city's Associate Engineer, Fernando Ortiz.

Ortiz said the process will begin August 2026 and is expected to finish November 2026.

He added, it will not affect water supply in Las Cruces neighborhoods.

ABC-7 will have the full story in our evening newscasts.

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