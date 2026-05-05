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Man charged after 2-year-old found unattended in dirty diaper

EPCSO
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Published 2:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso deputies arrested and charged a 31-year-old man with abandoning or endangering a child after they found an unattended 2-year-old Monday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it received a call about the child on the 12700 block of Eastlake Boulevard (near the Eastlake High School area).

EPCSO said the child appeared lost and asked for their father. Deputies noticed the child was barefoot and had a soiled diaper.

Deputies searched for a guardian for two hours. They found Eric Willis, the child's father, EPCSO said.

According to the sheriff's office, Willis didn't know the child left and thought their door was locked.

While investigating, deputies noticed empty alcoholic beverage containers and smell at Willis' home. He admitted to consuming alcohol the night before, according to EPCSO.

Deputies took him into custody, charged him and booked him into the county detention facility without bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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