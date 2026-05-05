All students from Santa Teresa Middle School arriving at the reunification location, all students “safe”

UPDATE (1:25 p.m.) -- Gadsden ISD is reporting that all student are safe and arriving at the reunification location at the Sunland Park Sports Complex, 4700 McNutt Rd. in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Parents and guardian will need to show a valid ID to pick up their student.

The district said, "We kindly ask for your patience as staff and law enforcement work to ensure a safe and orderly reunification process".

UPDATE: Santa Teresa Middle School students and staff are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to a spokesperson with Gadsden ISD.

Sunland Park police continue their investigation and no injuries have been reported.

Safety holds and secure protocols have been at: Santa Teresa Elementary, Desert View Elementary, Santa Teresa High School, Gadsden Administrative Complex, Riverside Elementary, and Riverside PreK.

These campuses returned to normal operations.

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- Sunland Park police and other response teams are investigating a threat at Santa Teresa Middle School, the city said Tuesday.

The City of Sunland Park said all students and staff are safe. The middle school and nearby campuses are on a "precautionary safety status" while the investigation continues.

The city asked the public to avoid the campuses to give emergency responders clear access.

This is a developing story.