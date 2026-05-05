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Texas Tech Health El Paso receives $1.031 million for cancer-fighting technology

KVIA
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Published 12:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar presented a check valued more than $1 million in federal funding to Texas Tech Health El Paso's future Fox Cancer Center Tuesday.

The funding will support a cancer-fighting linear accelerator known as LINAC, Texas Tech Health El Paso said. It said a LINAC targets radiation on tumors while protecting healthy body tissue.

Congresswoman Escobar said the cancer center will make care more accessible for El Pasoans.

"Anyone who's ever had a loved one or who has suffered from cancer and has had to leave the community knows that it is financially devastating," the congresswoman told ABC-7.

She said the funds started with a request for a highly-competitive funding process. In total, the future cancer center received $1.031 million.


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Gabrielle Lopez

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