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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Sunny skies, breey conditions

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today at 6:45 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today we will lean calm. We will encounter some breezy conditions as temps remain below average for Wednesday.

We started off this morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 79, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 76.

Today will be breezy through our afternoon wit sunny skies expected.

Over the next few day temps will continue to climb reaching the mid 90s by the weekend.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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